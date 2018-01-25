Ubisoft Announces Special Editions of Rainbow Six Siege Ahead of Year 3

Ubisoft has announced today that to celebrate the start of brand new content for Year 3 of Rainbow Six Siege, players will be able to purchase a variety of editions of the game that all feature a ton of content that allows them to jump right into the game and experience all it has to offer. The three editions – the Advanced Edition, Gold Edition, and Complete Edition – will all be available for purchase on February 13, but players can pick up the Starter Edition of the game now.

Alongside the three additions of the game, Ubisoft has also introduced a limited-time Outbreak Collection. Outbreak Collection Packs will be obtainable in-game during the Outbreak Event for Siege, or will be found within the Advanced, Gold, and Complete editions with no time limit. For a full breakdown of all three editions, check out below:

Advanced Edition is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC for $59.99 and includes: All maps and modes

Standard time required to unlock operators

600 Bonus Rainbow Six credits

10 Outbreak Collection Packs* Gold Edition is available for $89.99 and includes: All maps and modes

Standard time required to unlock operators

600 Bonus Rainbow Six credits

10 Outbreak Collection Packs*

Year 3 Pass Complete Edition is available for $129.99 and includes: All maps and modes

Standard time required to unlock operators

600 Bonus Rainbow Six credits

10 Outbreak Collection Packs

Year 3 Pass

16 Year 1 and Year 2 operators Starter Edition is now available for $19.99 on PC only and includes: All maps and modes

Extended time required to unlock operators

600 Bonus Rainbow Six Credits

Rainbow Six Siege is available now.