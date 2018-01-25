Second Fate/Extella Link Commercial Video Uploaded by Marvelous

Marvelous has just published the second commercial video for Fate/Extella Link which is also being played on Japanese television channels. This ad focuses on interactions between Charlemagne, the brand-new servant who will also become the protagonist of the story in this game, and Nero Claudius, the key main servant of Fate/Extra and Fate/Extella series.

Fate/Extella Link is a new game based on its predecessor Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. It offers a Dynasty Warriors-like hack-and-slash action gameplay as you control Servants that are mostly based on famous historical figures like Jeanne d’Arc, Cu Chulainn, Gawain, and Gilgamesh.

All 16 playable servants from the first game are returning in this game, and Fate/Extella Link will also add 10 new servants to the roster, bringing the official total count to 26. So far we have known four of them: Charlemagne, Scathach, Francis Drake, and Astolfo. The remaining 6 are currently being teased with a hint of their classes: two Archers, a Caster, two Berserkers, and a Ruler.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. While the first Fate/Extella game had also been released in the West with the subtitle The Umbral Star, there are still no reports of an English localization for Link yet.

[Source: Marvelous]