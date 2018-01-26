Aegis Defender Will Launch on PlayStation 4 Next Month

Developers GUTS Department has announced today that their Metroidvania-style action-platformer Aegis Defender will be launching for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC next month on February 8. The game aims to merge tower defense combat elements with the look, feel, and scale of 16-bit era titles like Super Metroid. A new trailer for the game has been released, and although it features some Nintendo branding, you can still get a good look at the gameplay below:

Aegis Defender takes place in a world where you’ll play as Ruinhunters Bart and his granddaughter Clu, exploring ancient ruins in an attempt to uncover a legendary weapon known as Aegis that they hope to use to save their Empire. Players will be able to switch between up to four characters at any time to best utilize the abilities of inactive characters, and Aegis Defender also features drop-in/drop-out co-op in case your friends want to join in with you.

For more on the upcoming title, make sure to check out below:

• Uncover a Gorgeous 16-bit World: Featuring 16-bit inspired sprite visuals, every detail in the world of Aegis is painstakingly hand-painted as a love letter to an era of games that includes classics such as Final Fantasy, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda. • Tower Defense Inspired Combat: Make use of Bart’s powerful defensive structures and Clu’s arsenal of firearms and traps in a fast-paced, flexible combat system that emphasizes a strong defense. • Dynamic Character Swapping: Switch between up to four characters at any time to utilize the best passive abilities of inactive characters just as effectively as active characters. • Cooperative and Tailored Gameplay: With drop-in/drop-out co-op, invite a friend in at any time to play the entire story campaign cooperatively.

Aegis Defender is set to launch on February 8.