Attack on Titan 2 Will Let You Experience Town Life

Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in March, and publisher Koei Tecmo just put out a new trailer showing off more of the upcoming action game. It shows that the game won’t just be fighting Titans (although there’s plenty of that), as there’s also plenty of town life to live out. That includes exploring the game world, making your own scout, increasing friendship levels with characters, and doing research on various Titans.

Check out the new Attack on Titan 2 Town Life trailer below to see it all in action:

For more information on the upcoming action game, check out how publisher Koei Tecmo describes the upcoming release:

KOEI TECMO America is excited to unveil today that Attack on Titan 2, the sequel to 2016’s titanic action game, Attack on Titan, is currently in development for physical release on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC via Steam. Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in March 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita (this version isn’t coming to the west), Nintendo Switch, and PC.