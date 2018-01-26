Dungeons 3 to Get New DLC Next Month

Developers Realmforge Studios have announced today that Dungeons 3 will be receiving three new DLC packs, the first of which – titled Once Upon a Time – which launch on February 2 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. According to the developers, the Once Upon a Time DLC pack is set after the end of Dungeons 3. After traveling to Fairyland, the Absolute Evil aims to put an end to everyones story once and for all by taking down the Good Fairy.

The Once Upon a Time DLC will bring with it three new campaigns, three new evil hubs, a new wall tile set for the dungeon and an all new boss: the Good Fairy. As it stands, Once Upon a Time is the only DLC pack announced for the game, but it’s good hear that the developers have more content planned. In the meantime, get ready to face off against the Good Fairy. Once Upon a Time will launch for $4.99.

For more on what players can expect to find in Dungeons 3, check out below:

The dungeon manager you’ve been waiting for: Dungeons 3 is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, topped off with a fully reworked overworld RTS mode.

is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, topped off with a fully reworked overworld RTS mode. Under new management: Command the united forces of evil under the guidance of new character Thalya and lead them to victory.

Size does matter: Extensive single player campaign with 20 missions and more than 20 hours of playtime, randomly generated levels, a brand-new co-op mode for two players, more rooms, and more unique abilities.

Speak no evil: The fan-favourite Dungeons narrator is back with his unmistakable voice, continuing the Dungeons legacy in the best way possible.

Dungeons 3 is available now.