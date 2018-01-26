Rumor: Possible February 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games for PS4 Revealed

A new batch of free PlayStation Plus games will be added on February 6, 2018. According to an image that is going around, we now potentially know a few of the key titles for the PlayStation 4. According to the ad, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Far Cry 4 will all be part of the February offering. Is it true? Who knows at this point, but games have been leaked beforehand due to advertisements going early before. In fact, it happened the past two months so it certainly wouldn’t be surprising.

Check out the rumored February 2018 PlayStation Plus free games below:

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games that will leave and reportedly enter the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection starting in February for North America and Europe:

That’s You! is also currently free in Europe.

[Source: Reddit]