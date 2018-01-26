Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2 Rise of a New Sun Patch Notes Are Live, There’s a Lot to Digest

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2: Rise of a New Sun will be available on January 30, but Square Enix has made the preliminary patch notes available today. I hope you’re sitting down, because there’s a lot to cover in the coming patch. Usually when we post patch notes, we’ll put them all here for you to read. With this update, we’ll only be doing a high-level overview of the big things and linking you to the full patch notes on Square Enix’s site. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Keep in mind that various changes may require different expansions, so if you don’t own all the way up through Stormblood, you’ll want to check on the actual patch notes which parts of the update apply to you.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2 Rise of a New Sun Patch Notes Summary

New Quests

Main Scenario Quests

There are eight new main scenario quests. The first two are titled “Tidings From the East” and “The Sword in the Store”, but the remaining six quests are left a mystery for now. The quest line starts by talking to Lyse in Rhalgr’s Reach. Players must be a level 70 Disciple of War or Magic and have completed the main scenario quest “Return of the Bull” to access this line.

Additional Quests

There are more than 15 additional quests added, including new Ananta Beast Tribe quests, Chronicles of a New Era quests, and a new game in the Gold Saucer.

Modified Quest Rewards

A number of quest rewards have been modified. This is mainly for the changes to glamours (see below) and increasing experience points for crafting and gathering class quests up through level 60.

Treasure Hunt

Rewards and item level syncs for some treasure hunts have been adjusted.

Grand and Free Companies

Subaquatic Voyages

Obtaining a Submersible In order to craft a submersible, you must first obtain the required recipe from the schematic board in the company workshop. After gathering the required items, select the plan of your desired recipe. It will then be added to the company crafting log. Submersible Performance The combination of parts used to build a submersible will determine the distances it can travel, as well as the rewards you will receive from voyages. When a voyage is complete, submersibles will gain experience points depending on their selected route, and eventually increase in rank. Higher rankings will allow you to outfit submersibles with new components to improve their performance on future voyages. Registration After obtaining the requisite components and dive credits, access the voyage control panel in the company workshop to outfit and register your submersible. Undertaking Subaquatic Voyages Registered submersibles can be deployed to explore uncharted waters. These explorations are carried out automatically, with submersibles returning after a fixed amount of time. Upon completion of a subaquatic voyage, you will be provided with a voyage log detailing the results. You will also receive various items depending on the results of the voyage. It should be noted that both airships and submersibles can be deployed at the same time. However, there is a limit to the number of airships and submersibles that can be deployed simultaneously. Ceruleum Tanks Submersibles require ceruleum tanks to be deployed on subaquatic voyages. They can be purchased using company credits from the resident caretaker in any of the housing districts or mammet voyager #004A in a company workshop.

* Your free company must own a house before purchasing a workshop or undertaking subaquatic voyages. The size of the house has no effect on crafting or exploration. Charting a Voyage As you continue to deploy submersibles on voyages, you will eventually discover new areas to survey.

Housing

Additional housing will be added one week after the release of Patch 4.2. Changes are being made to provide more players with access to housing and those features. There are also some new furnishings being added.

Gold Saucer

Fashion Report

he Fashion Report is a new challenge at the Gold Saucer wherein Masked Rose issues a theme to which players must dress themselves, then go before him for judging. MGP can be earned once per week for partaking in a Fashion Report, with bonus MGP being awarded to those who achieve a high rating. Players who continue to undertake these challenges will gain access to unique prizes via exchange. Themes Speak with Masked Rose at the Gold Saucer (X:7.2 Y:7.4) to learn what theme he has assigned for the Fashion Report. The theme will be updated every week on Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST). Judging Participants are judged on a scale of one to one hundred. Judging will begin each week on Friday at 12:00 a.m. (PST). It is possible to undertake this challenge up to four times each week between Friday and the following Tuesday before a new theme has been decided.

* Any gear using glamours will be judged based on its glamoured appearance.

* Any gear presented for judging in the Fashion Report will be bound to the player, and can no longer be traded or sold on the market board. Rewards Players will receive 10,000 MGP for participating in the Fashion Report. Those who receive a rating of eighty points or more will receive an additional 50,000 MGP. Moreover, those who continue to participate in these challenges will gain access to Kasumi’s boutique, which contains other unique items.

* Both the reward for participation and the bonus for high ratings can only be received once per week.

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

GATE Adjustments

The following GATEs will now reward MGP even in the event players fail to complete them: Cliffhanger The Time of My Life

* Players will not receive MGP if they fall off the stage. Skinchange We Can Believe In Any Way the Wind Blows

* Players will not receive MGP if they fall off the stage.

The position of starting NPCs for the following GATEs have been adjusted to more easily identify their location on the map: Cliffhanger

* This adjustment only applies to the NPC appearing in Wonder Square. The Time of My Life Skinchange We Can Believe In Any Way the Wind Blows



New emotes have been added to the GATE “The Time of My Life.”

The GATE “Cliffhanger” has been adjusted as follows:

Bombs will now all explode at fixed intervals.

The frequency with which this GATE appears has been increased.

Triple Triad

New cards added to Triple Triad.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

NPCs will no longer have restrictions on when they can be challenged to Triple Triad.

The Triple Triad icon displayed above NPCs will change depending on the player’s standing with them.

* An icon will no longer display above an NPC when a player has both won a match against them and acquired all available card rewards.

Players can now see what card rewards are available in the Match Registration window.



New Emotes and Hairstyles

Battle System Changes

A large number of balancing adjustments have been made to various classes, with most of them impacting the Marauder/Warrior (though all classes seeming to get at least some changes). Be sure to check out Square Enix’s site for the full patch notes to find out exactly what’s changed.

Elemental Resistances Removed

In accordance with this change, changes to initial elemental resistances based on a character’s selected patron deity have also been removed.

New Dungeons Added

Hell’s Lid

Level Requirement – Disciple of War or Magic level 70

Item Level Requirement – Average item level 310 or above

Party Size – Four players

Time Limit – 90 minutes

The Fractal Continuum (Hard)

Level Requirement – Disciple of War or Magic level 70

Item Level Requirement – Average item level 310 or above

Party Size – Four players

Time Limit – 90 minutes

New Trial Added

The Jade Stoa

Level Requirement – Disciple of War or Magic level 70

Item Level Requirement – Average item level 325 or above

Party Size – Eight players

Time Limit – 60 minutes

The Jade Stoa (Extreme)

Level Requirement – Disciple of War or Magic level 70

Item Level Requirement – Average item level 340 or above

Party Size – Eight players

Time Limit – 60 minutes

New Raid Dungeon

Omega: Sigmascape

Level Requirement – Disciple of War or Magic level 70

Item Level Requirement – Average item level 325 or above

Party Size – Eight players

Time Limit – 90 minutes

Rewards

Treasure coffers that appear upon completing Omega: Sigmascape will not yield gear, but instead yield tokens that can be traded for gear of your choosing.

You can only receive one token per version (area) each week. In the event you are awarded a token from the loot list, you relinquish your right to vie for all remaining tokens regardless of whether you selected Need or Greed.

Also note that there is no weekly restriction on entering Omega: Sigmascape.

* Reward eligibility will be reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).

Item Exchange

By speaking with Gelfradus in Rhalgr’s Reach (X:13.7 Y:12.0), players can exchange tokens obtained from Omega: Sigmascape for corresponding gear.

Completion Reward

Players will also receive a Sigmascape crystalloid once per week after completing Sigmascape V4.0. Sigmascape crystalloids can be exchanged for prototype tomestones by speaking with the NPC Gelfradus in Rhalgr’s Reach (X:13.7 Y:12.0). Prototype tomestones are used in the purchase of new weapons.

* Reward eligibility will be reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).

The above summary isn’t even half of what Patch 4.2 Rise of a New Sun will bring. There are a large number of PvP changes, item adjustments, and quality of life changes scheduled. To get the full rundown of what’s coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2: Rise of a New Sun, check out the full patch notes.

What are you most excited to see coming with the new Final Fantasy XIV update? Are you eager to see the return of Kefka from Final Fantasy VI?

[Source: Square Enix]