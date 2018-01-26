Friday the 13th Game Getting New Jason and Map Next Week

Friday the 13th: The Game is getting a major update next week. On January 30, 2018, the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game will be getting a new playable Jason, and an additional map. The best part is that it’s not paid DLC, but absolutely free!

The new Jason will be the A New Beginning version of Jason Voorhees (otherwise known as Roy). He’s armed with a “deadly set of gardening shears and three new weapon kills to trim down any counselors that cross his path.” The new map will be the Pinehurst Youth Development Center, which was also seen in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning.

Check out the new Friday the 13th game Jason V and Pinehurst trailer below:

Here’s the official description:

We are happy to announce, at no additional charge, a NEW Jason and map coming to Friday the 13th: The Game. Are you ready to revisit the Pinehurst Youth Development Center? Along with the new map is of course Roy -ahem- Jason Voorhees as he was seen in A New Beginning. This version of the king of slashers comes equipped with a deadly set of gardening shears and three new weapon kills to trim down any counselors that cross his path. Coming January 30th at no additional cost on Xbox One, PS4, and PC!

The Friday the 13th game Jason V and Pinehurst Youth Development Center update will release on January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

