The Next King of Fighters XIV DLC Character is Oswald

SNK has revealed the latest roster addition to the team-based fighting game The King of Fighters XIV, and it’s a face that many players might recognize. The card-throwing Oswald has only shown up in one other King of Fighters iteration, and now it looks like SNK is dusting him off and adding him to the game.

In the trailer above, you can get a good look at the sharply dressed man and his unconventional, card-based fighting style. No release date information has been given yet, but you can check out the trailer to get a brief look at how the fighter might handle when he does release.

For more on SNK’s latest fighting game, check out our The King of Fighters XIV review. Here’s what I had to say about the title when it released:

Free matches can be made for team and solo fights, but they also house a unique battle type called Party Vs. This mode is a team match that has six different people competing at once. That means each person controls one of the characters in the match, and it’s not unlike playing a basketball game online with real teammates. I find the prospect of this mode to be super interesting, and I can’t wait to see actual teams formed around this concept. It’s fun, fresh, and a smart addition to the genre (even if I found that it can be difficult to get six people together). The King of Fighters XIV is a fully featured fighting game. It still feels like its classic predecessors, but it has been updated in some important areas to feel like a modern take. Its roster is both a celebration of the series that also signifies that this is a new step forward. I’m excited to see KoF back in the spotlight, and I hope to see SNK continue building on this great installment.

The King of Fighters XIV is available now.