Epic Games is Shutting Down Paragon in April

In a shocking announcement today, Epic Games has announced that the free-to-play MOBA Paragon will be shutting down on April 26, 2018. According to the company, many internal debates were held to figure out what the best path would be to help grow the game into a more sustainable product, but it seems like nothing could be decided. Epic apologized to fans in a letter on their site for not executing the game well enough to deliver on their promise for Paragon, even going so far as to say they’e “failed” players.

In an attempt to make good on their apologies, Epic also announced that they would be offering a full refund to every Paragon player for every purchase they made on any platform, so long as they request one via the Epic website. According to Epic, they will continue to operate the Paragon servers until April 26, at which point the game will shut down.

For the full statement on the shutting down of Paragon, check out Epic’s full statement below:

Hey Everyone, It’s with heavy hearts we’ve decided to close down Paragon. We truly appreciate everything you’ve put into Paragon. We received many passionate ideas for where to take the game; the outpouring of thoughtful suggestions is another testament to this incredible community. After careful consideration, and many difficult internal debates, we feel there isn’t a clear path for us to grow Paragon into a MOBA that retains enough players to be sustainable. We didn’t execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon. We have failed you — despite the team’s incredibly hard work — and we’re sorry. To try to make this right, Epic is offering a full refund to every Paragon player for every purchase on any platform. This refund will come directly from Epic rather than your platform provider. To request your refund, follow these steps: If you’re not playing on PC, link your Epic account (create one if necessary). If you play on PC, or have already linked your Epic account, you can request your refund here. We’ll continue operating Paragon servers until April 26, 2018. As the player population continues to decrease, matchmaking times and quality will further degrade. Thank you for joining us on this journey and for your dedication to Paragon.

Paragon is available now for those who want to play.

[Source: Epic Games]