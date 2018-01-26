Principal Artist Says God of War Was Not Downgraded

During the hoopla over the new God of War trailer and its release date announcement earlier this week, fans of the series haven’t stopped buzzing. Unfortunately, one of the things they’ve been buzzing about is the fact that a potential “downgrade” in graphics has occurred.

According to some fans, some aspects of the game don’t look as good as they did when the game was shown off at E3 2016. Worry not, however, as the principal artist behind the upcoming God of War, Rafael Grassetti, has taken to Twitter to calm any fears. In a tweet (translated by PSU), the artist downplays any fear of downgrading, simply saying that what’s changed is the light and fog behind the scenes. According to Grassetti, the content is the same as the E3 trailer, but the context is what’s different.

O que mudou foi apenas a direção da luz e fog, esse pedaço da E3 está no jogo mas diferente, vcs vão entender quando jogar. A Jormungandr, Kratos e Atreus continuam exatamente iguais a dos trailers, estão comparando com outras cenas e luzes. Estou rindo vendo os comntários 🙂 — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) January 25, 2018

Of course, it’s impossible to know if that’s 100% true until the game comes out, but it’s not surprising to hear. The world of games has improved so much that lightning and fog in a game can have a visible effect on how things are seen. As the debate rages on, we’ll just have to wait until the game releases to see for ourselves.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018, exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PSU]