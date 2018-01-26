PSN Down Across All Platforms Right Now, Every Service Affected (Update)

Update: Everything should be back to normal.

As of 12:30pm ET, Sony has confirmed that every PlayStation Network service on every platform is currently down and experiencing issues.

Currently PSN is unavailable. Our engineers are investigating this. Keep watching for more info. PSN status: https://t.co/O6cKczU18j — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) January 26, 2018

On the PSN Status Page, Sony detailed exactly what’s wrong with the PSN right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and the online store:

Account Management You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Gaming & Social You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Store You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Now You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Vue You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

