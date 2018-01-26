PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

PSN Down Across All Platforms Right Now, Every Service Affected (Update)

January 26, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Update: Everything should be back to normal.

As of 12:30pm ET, Sony has confirmed that every PlayStation Network service on every platform is currently down and experiencing issues.

On the PSN Status Page, Sony detailed exactly what’s wrong with the PSN right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and the online store:

Account Management

You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

Gaming & Social

You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Store

You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Now

You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Vue

You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Is PSN down for you right now? Let us know in the comments if you’re having any issues.

[Source: PSN Status Page]

