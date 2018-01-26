Watch 10+ Minutes of Code Vein Gameplay

Despite having a Domino’s logo in the game, it appears that Code Vein isn’t all about eating pizza. Bandai Namco and IGN just released over 10 minutes of new Code Vein gameplay that shows off the action role-playing game. Instead, the Souls-like game will feature plenty of melee combat, and areas to explore. I think I’d prefer the pizza, but that’s neither here or there.

Check out the freshly released Code Vein gameplay footage below:

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: IGN]