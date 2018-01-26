Watch 30 Minutes of Soulcalibur 6 Gameplay

Watch 30 Minutes of SoulCalibur VI Gameplay

It’s been an exciting time for SoulCalibur fans as of late. Yesterday Bandai Namco revealed a new character for the upcoming sequel, and now thanks to Game Informer, we’ve got a ton of new gameplay footage. The outlet posted a lengthy video to their YouTube channel today showing off a ton of matches.

Check out 30 minutes of new SoulCalibur VI gameplay below:

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released thus far:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.

