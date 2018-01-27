Battlefield 1’s Big January Update and Second Part of Turning Tides DLC Out Next Week

DICE has announced that Battlefield 1‘s highly anticipated January update, which is set to be one of the game’s biggest updates, will release on January 30 alongside the second wave of Turning Tides DLC.

In a post announcing the release, DICE also listed downtimes for each platform. The developer wrote:

While access to Battlefield 1 Turning Tides – North Sea content will be limited to Premium Pass and Battlefield 1 Revolution owners for their 2-week Early Access, the download is required for all Battlefield 1 players for online play. The update will be automatically deployed to your platform on Tuesday, January 30th across all platforms with the following downtimes: PC: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 08.00 UTC / 12.00 AM PST.

Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 08.00 UTC / 12.00 AM PST. PS4 : Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 10.00 UTC / 2.00 AM PST.

: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 10.00 UTC / 2.00 AM PST. Xbox One: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 12.00 UTC / 4.00 AM PST.

Here’s what Turning Tides part two brings:

Heligoland Bight (map): Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove.

Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove. Zeebrugge (map): Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments.

Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments. Royal Marines (British army): Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines.

Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines. C-Class Airship: Deliver death from above in a nimble airship with room for a pilot with three gunners.

We’ll share patch notes with our readers when they become available.

[Source: Battlefield]