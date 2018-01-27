PSA: Final Fantasy XV’s Assassin’s Festival Ends Next Week

Square Enix has reminded players that Final Fantasy XV‘s free Assassin’s Festival will officially come to a close on Wednesday, January 31. If you haven’t downloaded the one-time event then now is your last chance to do so.

Take a leap of faith and check out the #FFXV @assassinscreed Festival for FREE before it barrels out of the PS/Xbox store on 31st January!

➡️ https://t.co/wLXPI252Qx pic.twitter.com/ienLn2OCUn — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) January 26, 2018

Here’s how the developer describes the event:

The tales of a mythical hero who fought to resist the shackles of oppression date back generations in Lestallum, where a festival is held in honor of the lore. As an avid fan of the spirit this local legend inspired, Noctis drags his friends along to take part in the festivities, but he also encounters a few unexpected guests. The Assassin’s Festival will have some additional themed items and features, including another outfit from Assassin’s Creed, along with abilities that enable Noctis to explore more like an Assassin and even use some of the Assassins’ more well-known abilities.

It’s safe to assume that the recently delayed Final Fantasy XV patch 1.21 will release on the same day as it’s set to conclude the festival.