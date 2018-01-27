Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege Price Hike and Loot Box Plans Upset Players, Studio Responds

Ubisoft recently revealed three new editions for Rainbow Six Siege to kick off year three, and announced that it’ll be removing the standard $40 version of the game from the market. This, in addition to the developer’s loot box plans (Outbreak packs), hasn’t gone down well with veteran players who have voiced their frustration on various social media channels.

Ubisoft has now responded on Reddit, and although the studio doesn’t say much about the loot boxes, it has somewhat backtracked and has decided to keep Rainbow Six Siege‘s standard $40 edition in stores.

Here’s the announcement in full:

Our passionate and dedicated fans are the reason why Rainbow Six Siege is a success, especially the ones who have been with us from Day 1. Following yesterday’s announcement, we have seen the frustration from our veteran players rise to the top of the discussion. Below you will find our next steps for addressing these concerns. For our veteran players, any of you that play an online match between now and March 6th will receive the upcoming Ash Sidewinder Elite skin for free. The Ash Sidewinder Elite will be automatically granted to your inventory at the launch of Year 3 Season 1.

For our newcomers and those of you concerned about introducing your friends to the game, we will be keeping the Standard Edition in the store at the current price.

For those of you who have raised concerns over the Starter Edition when it comes to acquiring Operators, we will be sharing more information about our next steps during the Six Invitational. We recognize that this has been a point of frustration for new players, as well as existing players bringing their friends into the game, and have been working on how to make this process more fluid.

In other Rainbow Six Siege news, Ubisoft has said that it has plans for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X patches for the game but doesn’t have an ETA to share yet.

[Source: Reddit, Rainbow Six Siege (Twitter)]