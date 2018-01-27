Twin-Stick Shooter Tesla vs Lovecraft Rated for PlayStation 4

Crimsonland developer 10tons Ltd are back with another top-down shooter, but this time it’s got a more unique premise to it as it finds Nikola Tesla fighting off hordes of eldritch horrors. It just came out for PC yesterday (January 26, 2018), and it looks like PlayStation 4 owners won’t have to wait all that long for it as the shooter was rated by PEGI for PS4. It was given an age rating of 12 because it contains “violence in a sporting context.” The rating isn’t a total surprise, as 10tons previously said that the game would “be released for additional platforms at a later date.”

If you haven’t seen the shooter in action yet, check out the Tesla vs Lovecraft release trailer:

“Tesla vs Lovecraft is a great new flagship game for us, and the perfect way to kick off 2018,” said 10tons CEO Tero Alatalo of the PC release. “We’re known for twin-stick shooters, and Tesla vs Lovecraft is hands down our most visually impressive game ever. Intensity and fun factor are at an equally high level.”

Here’s more on the game from the publisher:

Tesla vs Lovecraft is an intense twin stick top-down shooter where the player, as Nikola Tesla, fights hordes of eldritch abomination minions of the horror author H.P. Lovecraft. The hallmark features of the game are the Quantum Teleport, which allows the player to warp a short distance even through walls and monsters, and the Tesla Mech battle robot, which the player is able to call down for immense boost in firepower. In genre tradition, a hefty arsenal of conventional and scifi weapons, powerups, special abilities, and selectable perks is also present. Features: Use the Quantum Teleport to zip out of harm’s way and travel through solid objects!

Activate the Tesla-Mech battle robot to rip apart even the most hideous abominations!

Attack with shotguns, energy weapons, and scientific marvels such as the X-Ray Blade!

Fight through story mode with bossfights and compete in survival mode online leaderboards!

Blast monsters together in local co-op for 2-4 players!

Tesla vs Lovecraft is available now for PC.

[Source: PEGI]