Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey has taken to Reddit to share some details about Call of Duty: WWII‘s Ranked Play Season Two. The developer has announced plans to incorporate Season One data and player feedback into the upcoming season, which will introduce a host of improvements when it kicks off on February 1. Players have been promised a level playing field for all as everyone will have the opportunity to complete placement matches again.

Condrey wrote:

The Placement Season is coming to an end on Jan 31st. This is your last weekend to earn the highest tier rewards before Season Two begins next week.

When Season One first rolled out, we needed to gather a bunch of player data to help establish individual MMR data, and initial placement balancing. We then introduced 2p parties to the offering, and gathered party data for Ranked MMR.

A lot of people played Ranked throughout Season One, and we have learned, and fixed, a bunch of things along the way. Some people were frustrated that initial placements could miscount wins as losses. Some people found exploits that allowed them to cheat their way up to higher tiers (we know who they are, and we will not be awarding them any Pro Tier rewards in Season One). Some people felt the lack of XP was not ideal. And some wanted 4 player parties enabled.

We’ve taken all of the Season One data, and feedback, to heart. Season Two, with a host of improvements, will begin on Feb 1 as a level playing field for all. Everyone will have the opportunity to play their Season Two placement matches again. This will reset anyone who cheated during Season One, or felt their initial tier was impacted by placement bugs. XP will be rewarded from the start of Season Two. And we’re looking for the right way to bring 4player parties during Season Two. (This is harder to get right than it seems – the last thing we want is for 4p teams to stomp non-partied teams into the dirt in Ranked, or have incredibly long waits to be matched against other 4p teams. Game Battles is a great way for 4p teams to compete against other full teams for bragging rights, in the mean time).