Street Fighter’s Ryu and Sakura Join Monster Hunter: World

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter: World players will be able to transform their characters into Street Fighter‘s Ryu and Sakura via special quests akin to “Teachings of the Wild” for Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy.

In a few weeks time, those who have a Street Fighter V save data file on their PlayStation 4 will receive exclusive early access to a quest called “Down the Dark, Muddy Path” that will grant them “SFV tickets.” Take those alongside necessary items to the Smithy and you’ll receive a Ryu armor set.

For all other players, the event will be added at a later date. Following that, two more quests will be added that will allow all players to craft Ryu and Sakura sets.

Do note that these are full armor sets that can’t be mixed and matched with other armor. The full set can be equipped by both male and female characters, and their voices will be changed to match that of Ryu’s or Sakura’s.

Both sets are showcased in the video above.

Capcom also announced the following content that’ll be available on PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace:

Guild Card: Bonus Stage – FREE

Achievements: Rival, Destined, Living Legend and Bandana Girl – FREE

Pose: Shoryuken & Hadoken – FREE

Gesture: Street Fighter V Hadoken – $3.99

Gesture: Street Fighter V Shoryuken – $3.99

Stamp Set: Street Fighter V Set – $1.99

[Source: Capcom]