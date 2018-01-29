Fe’s Main Quest Will Take Seven to Eight Hours to Complete

A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that the upcoming game Fe from Zoink Games would be releasing on February 16. With that release date fast approaching, more information is coming out, including how long the main quest for the game will be. Speaking to Wccftech, Andreas Beijer – the Game Director and Art Director for Fe – was asked a wide range of questions, and she revealed that the main quest of Fe should take players around 7-8 hours to complete.

“It’s hard to say since we want players to take their time and explore the environment, but if you were set on just completing the ‘main quest’ I would think perhaps about 7-8 hours,” said Beijer. Of course, there’s more to do in Fe than just complete the main quest, which Beijer did note. “Then you are free to roam around and find all the secrets and that really depends on the player how much time that takes.” While some may not be happy with the length of the main quest, 7-8 hours in today’s gaming world isn’t too bad, and with the additional content in the game, players should be exploring the game for some time after they beat the main quest.

For more on the game, check out the official description of the upcoming title:

SPEAK THE LANGUAGE OF THE FOREST- Master a diverse array of cries to befriend every animal or plant and have them help you on your journey. Each having uniquely distinct attributes, abilities and behaviors that will help you to unlock and traverse new areas of the forest.

DISCOVER A WORLD WORTH EXPLORING – Embarking on your voyage, you’ll find everything is connected, and nothing is what it first seems. Secret places, hidden artifacts, old ruins, shortcuts, and powers makes exploring endlessly fun.

UNCOVER THE MYSTERIES OF NATURE – Unravel the secrets of the menacing Silent Ones on your journey through the forest, aiding fantastical creatures in handcrafted short stories while learning the secret of Fe’s origin.

ENJOY UNPARALLELED FREEDOM OF EXPLORATION – Effortlessly traverse the entire forest. Gracefully glide from tree to tree. Use stealth and agility to evade danger, observe nature, and hide in the shadows. Ascend the treetops to plan your next move.

GO UP AGAINST THE SILENT ONES – While the forest is an astounding place, the Silent Ones are threatening this magical world’s harmony. To make it a home again, you must stop them.

Fe is set to release on February 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Wccftech]