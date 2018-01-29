Zen Studios Bringing Disco Dodgeball Remix to PS4

Thanks to a PEGI rating, we now know that Disco Dodgeball Remix (which appears to be the expanded version of Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball) is coming to PlayStation 4. The console port will be published by Pinball FX creator Zen Studios, and has been given an age rating of 7 due to “non-realistic looking violence towards fantasy characters.” That seems about right for a game that is about throwing dodgeballs at robots.

I did some digging and it turns out that the Disco Dodgeball Remix idea has been floated around for quite some time. Back in 2015, developer Erik Asmussen used the name for one of the game’s major patches. Since then, a number of additional free updates have come to the first-person shooter (most recently one on August 30, 2017). The last time Asmussen talked about a PS4 port of Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball was in May 2016, where he said that he was “starting to talk to publishers about it.”

Check out a 2015 preview of the Disco Dodgeball Remix update from developer Erik Asmussen below:

It remains to be seen what will all be in Disco Dodgeball Remix until it’s official announced, but here’s more on the game via its Steam page:

Disco Dodgeball combines the one-hit-kill projectile combat of classic dodgeball with flowing skateboard-style movement and neon-drenched dance club arenas to create a unique, exhilarating, and incredibly fun FPS sports experience. Dodge, deflect and catch enemy fire as you perform ridiculous aerial stunt shots with your mustachio’d unicycle robot. Play a wide variety of classic, expert, and custom game modes in offline singleplayer, local multiplayer, or online multilpayer matches. Includes: 21 different multiplayer modes & solo/co-op challenges to test your skills and teamwork – like Hoops, Grand Prix racing, and of course classic Elimination.

Deep game mode customization with in-game rule editor allows you to mutate & remix gameplay with near-limitless possibilities

Offline singleplayer challenges, bot matches, and randomized Arcade mode where you battle waves of bots & bosses using clever combinations of superpowered perks

Online multiplayer servers provided at no extra cost. Easily create your own public or unlisted online rooms without any server knowledge required.

No online queues – jump into a match and start playing within seconds of game launch

Split-screen Local Multiplayer PvP and co-op challenges with up to 4 players

Cosmetic hats, robot bodies, heads, wheels, decals, sunglasses, moustaches, and ball FX that can be crafted or earned from random in-game drops

Powerups like Jetpacks, Huge Dodgeballs, Laser Balls, and Boomerang Balls. Pick them up randomly or enable as permanent arena modifiers.

Co-op challenges that let you team up with friends, equip scenario-specific powerups, destroy bots and aim for leaderboard high scores.

Disco Dodgeball Remix will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.