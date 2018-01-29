Madden NFL 18 Makes its Prediction for Super Bowl 52

With the Super Bowl less than a week away, lots of people and places are beginning to throw their predictions into the ring. As has been tradition for some time now, the folks at EA have once again used the current iteration of the Madden NFL series to run a simulation and try to guess who will win Super Bowl LII.

As you can tell from the video above, according to Madden NFL 18, the New England Patriots will be repeating as Super Bowl champions, as the game predicts them to win by a final of 24-20. Surprisingly, a good amount of the EA Super Bowl simulations are eerily correct, and the games have currently predicted 10 of the 14 winners since they’ve started doing this. According to the simulation, the game looks to be similar to the AFC Championship Game, in which the Jacksonville Jaguars broke out to an early lead only to lose it in the 4th quarter and be stopped in a game-winning drive.

For more information on how the simulation broke out, make sure to check out below for a full rundown (via EA):

In addition to taking home another championship ring, Tom Brady also earned an unprecedented fifth MVP award on the strength of 342 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His Philadelphia counterpart, Nick Foles, threw for 241 yards and one touchdown. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski led all receivers with 107 yards on four receptions, with a touchdown. The only thing not working for the Patriots was the running game, with leading rusher Dion Lewis being held to 41 yards and a fumble. No Eagles receiver topped 100 yards for the game, though Alshon Jeffery came close with 98 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Jay Ajayi led all rushers with 73 yards and a touchdown.

Madden NFL 18 is available now.