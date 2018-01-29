New Ni no Kuni II Screens Show Off Kingdom Mode and Higgledies

While Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was delayed to March, fans don’t have to wait for new information. Bandai Namco has been detailing more about the game on a regular basis, and just released a bunch of new screens. The newest screenshots focus on two things: Higgledies and Kingdom Mode.

If you’re like me and wondering what the heck Higgledies are, then you’ll be glad to find out that Bandai Namco has detailed the collectible spirits:

Throughout his journey in Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Evan will encounter spirits called Higgledies. These forces of nature will aid Evan and friends in battle by automatically attacking enemies, providing elemental or physical buffs to party members while in battle, and opening shortcuts and new pathways in dungeons and throughout the world. Players can collect 100 unique Higgledies including Higgledy heroes, each with their own unique attacks and special powers. Strategically take the best into battle to gain the upper hand.

The new Kingdom Mode also got a primer:

Kingdom Mode gives Evan the opportunity to regain his throne by creating Evermore, a new kingdom where everyone can live in harmony. Create and place a variety of buildings to build out the kingdom’s infrastructure and provide jobs for the citizens of the kingdom. New storefronts mean new items, weapons, and Higgledies will become available for Evan and his team on their quest to rid the world of evil.

Check out both of the Ni no Kuni II additions in the latest batch of screenshots below:

If you want even more information on Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, you can always check our E3 preview:

Every so often a truly unique gem rises above the rest of the games, and some of these titles are strong enough to shine long far beyond their release year. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is one such game, having landed as our RPG of the year in 2013 in spite of it being an English port of the Japanese version that released in 2011. That’s right, it was that good. Ni no Kuni meshes stunning Studio Ghibli style art with some of the best JRPG mechanics to create one of the few games that I was ever sad to get a Platinum on, just because the adventure had come to an end. The announcement of Ni no Kuni 2 has me back on the edge of my seat and E3 2017 finally gave me a chance to go hands-on with it, if only for a brief period. Once again, Level 5 is blurring the line between interactivity and animation. Headed by an all-star development team straight from Studio Ghibli, and the same team that made the first game, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is in good hands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.