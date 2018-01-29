SEGA Partners with Ex-Quantic Dream Staff for New Narrative Game

Earlier today, SEGA Europe and the recently formed studio Interior Night announced that the pair of them have agreed to a publishing partnership that will see both companies collaborating on the development and launch of a brand-new, narrative driven IP.

Founded in October 2017, Interior Night strives to develop narrative games aimed at a mature TV audience, and since their founding, the team has been on a recruitment drive to find some of the industry’s best people in order to develop social and narrative driven games. Currently, the team boasts employees from Quantic Dreams, Sony, and Slightly Mad Studios.

“Signing this deal with Interior Night is another great step for SEGA in terms of working with talented studios whether they’re established or embarking on a new journey whilst exploring our desire to launch new franchises and experiences.” said John Clark, Executive Vice President of Publishing at SEGA Europe. “We’re really looking forward to working with Interior Night as their combined talents and imaginations evolve into a really strong narrative driven gaming experience.”

Caroline Marchal, Interior Night’s CEO said “We are very excited to work with SEGA on our first narrative game. SEGA have demonstrated a strong desire to take risks, innovate and work collaboratively with studios. With their help and support, we’re confident Interior Night can deliver a great narrative experience to existing gamers and to a broader audience.”

According to SEGA, the publishing partnership with Interior Night only strengths their mission of working with some of the best studios in the industry. As far as the studio goes, SEGA says it will continue to try and cultivate exciting new IPs and deliver engrossing experiences to gamers across the world.