Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Remake Runs on the Original Game’s Code

It’s pretty common knowledge now that Bluepoint rebuilt Shadow of the Colossus from the ground up for the PS4 release, but many wondered whether that meant they redid the code for the game or not. It can now be officially said that the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is running on the very same code that ran the PS2 version of the game.

In a statement sent out by PR, Bluepoint said:

The key to authenticity behind Bluepoint Games’ PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus is the original game code that controls colossi, Agro and the core gameplay mechanics. While we have made subtle improvements and bug fixes, it is a real testament to the technical prowess of the original developers that the code which runs the PS2 game also runs on the PS4. It was an honor to work on such a beloved game and we want to personally thank Ueda-san and the original Shadow of the Colossus team for all the great memories.

There you have it. While Bluepoint may have made some subtle improvements and bug fixes, the code that runs the PS2 game is the very same code that runs the PS4 remake. If you want to dive into some of the other fascinating technical details behind Bluepoint’s rebuild of the popular PS2 game, you can check out these things that you may not know about Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake. There’s also a comparison video that goes through the first 15 minutes of the game and shows just how much Bluepoint did to bring Shadow of the Colossus to the current generation. According to Eurogamer and Digital Foundry, from a purely technical standpoint, this remake could be the best video game remake ever.

Are you planning on picking up the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake when it releases next week? Shadow of the Colossus launches on PS4 on February 6.