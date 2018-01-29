Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Listed by Retailer

We now know a possible Spider-Man PS4 release date thanks to the retailer Cool Shop. According to the online retailer (which has successfully listed games prior to release date announcements in the past), Insomniac’s upcoming action game will be out September 28, 2018. That date seems more specific than the average placeholder, and it does fall on a Friday, which is when Sony releases most of their bigger titles. So, while I wouldn’t start planning a release day party over this news, it’s certainly interesting.

For more on Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man game, check out our E3 2017 preview. Here’s what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release in 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.

[Source: Cool Shop via Comic Book]