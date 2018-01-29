PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

UK Sales Chart: Monster Hunter Outsells Dragon Ball FighterZ

January 29, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

dragon ball fighterz sales

The UK sales chart is particularly interesting this week as there were several big releases. Both Monster Hunter: World and Dragon Ball FighterZ launched, and only one game could take the top spot. It wound up being Monster Hunter, which is a testament to its growing worldwide popularity. Finally, the only other new release was the PSVR exclusive The Inpatient, which debuted at number 10.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 27, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  3. Call of Duty: WWII
  4. FIFA 18
  5. Grand Theft AUto V
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild
  8. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  9. Rocket League: Collectors Edition
  10. The Inpatient
  11. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  12. Pokemon Crystal
  13. Gran Turismo Sport
  14. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  15. Forza Horizon 3
  16. Super Mario Odyssey
  17. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege
  18. The Sims 4
  19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  20. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.

