UK Sales Chart: Monster Hunter Outsells Dragon Ball FighterZ

The UK sales chart is particularly interesting this week as there were several big releases. Both Monster Hunter: World and Dragon Ball FighterZ launched, and only one game could take the top spot. It wound up being Monster Hunter, which is a testament to its growing worldwide popularity. Finally, the only other new release was the PSVR exclusive The Inpatient, which debuted at number 10.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 27, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Monster Hunter: World Dragon Ball FighterZ Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft AUto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Rocket League: Collectors Edition The Inpatient Assassin’s Creed Origins Pokemon Crystal Gran Turismo Sport Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 3 Super Mario Odyssey Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege The Sims 4 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.