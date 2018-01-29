A New SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Trailer Released at EVO Japan

The very first EVO – or Evolution Championship Series – Tournament held in Japan took place this past weekend. While there was tons of action to watch, something that will be sure to please fans was the fact that a brand new trailer for the upcoming SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy was released.

In the trailer (which you can see above), we get a great look at some gameplay for the upcoming fighter, including a look at some of the characters that will be gracing the game. While not much else has been announced for the game since the last time we covered it, it’s always good to see some extra footage drop.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out below:

Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand-new two-versus-two fighting game, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy! Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wage on who you think will win using in-game points. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content! Key Features Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head-to-Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends!

– A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends! An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! – Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe!

– Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe! Defeat Foes With Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessories including cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is set to launch sometime this summer.