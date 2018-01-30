Battlefield 1 Player Count Tops 25 Million Unique Users

While a new Battlefield game is coming later this year, the current one is still going strong. Electronic Arts announced today that the Battlefield 1 player count has hit a new milestone. During the company’s third quarter 2018 financial results, the publisher announced that there are now over 25 million “unique players life to date.”

In other Battlefield news, DICE released a new update for Battlefield 1 today. Here’s a snippet of what the official patch notes said:

NEW MAP: HELIGOLAND BIGHT This is Battlefield 1’s quintessential naval map. With its immense scale and focus on vehicular combat, it’s ideal for Conquest Assault, the only game mode available on this map. This is the first naval battle of the Great War, where the British Royal Marines commenced a surprise attack against the German navy. Attackers speed to the red cliffs and rocky shores to gain ground, where infantry can use large rocks and dunes as cover from battleship shelling. Control Bunker Beach and you’ll have access to a battery cannon to defend against the onslaught. Take cover behind the rocky wave breaker wall to safely engage the enemy beyond the sinking cruiser, as they take a foothold on the nearby Düne island. Finally, assert your dominance in the first ever Battlefield 1 Dreadnought vs. Dreadnought battle. NEW MAP: ZEEBRUGGE Under the veil of night, British troops reinforce the treacherous raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge. Join the concentrated battle as the British Royal Marines wrestle to possess the German controlled, concrete mole. Advance past the war-torn breach toward the heavily guarded submarine pen. Utilize the dock openings to gain access and overcome the enemy. Torpedo boats, planes, L-Class Destroyers, Dreadnoughts, and the menacing C-Class Airship battle for control around the port. Be mindful, as infantry soldiers fight back with the anti-aircraft guns placed along the coastal wall and battery cannons that are lining the nearby beach at the base of the mole. NEW: VEHICLE The all-new C-Class Airship is equipped with 4 seats and 2 package loadouts. Pilots can deliver an immense payload of artillery and bombs, as they navigate the skies. Front gunners are equipped with a 76mm cannon, while rear gunners provide support with a 20mm Autocannon. Top gunners offer anti-aircraft protection with a mounted AA gun on the top of the vessel. Like tanks and the new L-Class Destroyer, pilots can self-repair the C-Class Airship to maintain dominance in the sky.

Battlefield 1 is available now.

[Source: EA]