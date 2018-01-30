Battlefield 1’s Big January Update and Second Part of Turning Tides DLC Out Now

Update: View the full patch notes.

To celebrate the fact that the January update to Battlefield 1 – set to be one of the biggest updates the game has seen – is out now and available for players, the company has released a new trailer showing off what players will find in the second wave of the Turning Tides DLC.

For players on all platforms, the update to the multiplayer portions of the game should already be live. The second wave of the Turning Tides DLC should also be available for players to begin playing, while the Battlefield 1 Turning Tides – North Sea content is already out. With Turning Tides, a variety of new things have been brought into the world of Battlefield 1, including new maps, a new airship, and the inclusion of the Royal Marines, the British Empire’s elite naval troops.

For more on what to expect with the release of Turning Tides part two, check out what the DLC will offer players:

Heligoland Bight (map): Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove.

Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove. Zeebrugge (map): Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments.

Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments. Royal Marines (British army): Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines.

Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines. C-Class Airship: Deliver death from above in a nimble airship with room for a pilot with three gunners.

Battlefield 1 is available now.