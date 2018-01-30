Watch the Latest Teaser Trailer for Insurgency: Sandstorm

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard about Insurgency: Sandstorm, but earlier today, a teaser trailer for the game was released by New World Interactive, giving us a sneak peek as to what the upcoming military game has to offer. In the brief trailer, players follow a wounded fighter as he stumbles through an assault while images of combat flash throughout. Give it a look below:

When Insurgency: Sandstorm releases, players will be able to fight across a modern battlefield that aims to blur the line between reality and shooter. According to the developers, each weapon in the game has its own ballistic calculations that take into account things like bullet drop and penetration power. Players will be able to participate in large-scale battles in up to 16-versus-16 skirmishes that include artillery barrages, helicopter gunships, and more.

Fight across a modern battlefield utilizing gameplay mechanics that blur the lines between reality and shooter – split second decisions will mean life or death for you and your team. Each weapon has unique ballistic calculations that take into account things like bullet drop and penetration power. Choose to drop magazines for faster reloads in dangerous situations, carefully open doors to keep quiet, or bash doors down with a shoulder charge, and much more. Participate in large-scale battles in up to 16-versus-16 skirmishes with artillery barrages, helicopter gunships, repurposed commercial drones, air strikes, and drivable land transport vehicles. Battle across expansive maps with interiors to breach and high-value objectives to control with your team. Each map’s size and play areas are adjusted specifically for each game mode and can also be played in co-op against bots.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is currently set to release sometime in 2018.