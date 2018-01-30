Everybody’s Golf and Final Fantasy Partner Up for Special DLC

The 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series will extend to all reaches of gaming, as the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu) has revealed that Everybody’s Golf will be getting a series of collaboration DLC. The DLC will release on February 26, and while there’s no word yet on whether the DLC will make its way to Western versions of the game, it wouldn’t exactly be crazy if it stayed in Japan.

The DLC is limited to just three items, but it should get Final Fantasy and Everybody’s Golf players excited nonetheless. The first item is a Chocobo (which will be 500 yen, or ~$4.50), which players can use much like a golf cart, to maneuver across the greens. There will also be Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup, which includes Cactuar outerwear. The Cup also has a cap as a prize for participating and a Moogle costume if you make the finals. Finally, a Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Design Cart will be available, although there are no conditions for receiving it.

In case you missed it, make sure to check out our review of Everybody’s Golf:

Everybody’s Golf feels in a lot of ways like a golf RPG. With open courses to roam, items to collect, and the ability to level up, it’s a spin on the traditional golf game that drives forward momentum like a perfect tee-off. There’s enough of an arcadey vibe that it stays accessible, while having plenty of nuance for skilled players to really hone in and have a lot of fun with it. Some minor issues come up with the RPG aspects forcing scavenger hunts for skills, but these really are tiny issues in the big picture. With a low barrier to entry and a high skill ceiling, charming design, and reasons to play for a long time, Everybody’s Golf really is golf for everybody. What? You were expecting a hole-in-one pun?

Everybody’s Golf is available now.

[Source: Gematsu]