Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Will Let You Hang Out With Your Favorite Characters

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed some interesting new information on Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. It was previously known that the game wouldn’t have a traditional story mode, and now we know what will be replacing it. The new offering is called a “Commu” mode, and will allow players to talk to different characters. This is also where players can learn about certain requirements, which will give them new costumes if they manage to fulfill them.

The issue also gave the core setup for Dancing Moon Night (which is a lot like Persona 5: Dancing Star Night). The Persona 3 gang finds themselves in a new area called Club Velvet, which is controlled by Elizabeth. She then announces that they’ll be throwing a party, and then it’s up to SEES to do just that. It’s certainly more lighthearted than Persona 3.

View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:

Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)

Mass Destruction

When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)

Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)

Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)

Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)

Soul Phrase

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”

Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)

When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars

Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)

Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)

Burn My Dread

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Our Moment

Moonlight Serendipity

Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)

Burn My Dread -Last Battle-

Brand New Days

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.

