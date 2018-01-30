PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of January 30, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on February 6 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses).

All Deals PlayStation 4 7 Days to Die – $14.99 Action Pack – $0.99 Detention Squad – $0.99 The Walking Dead Skin Pack 2 – $0.99

Absolver – $17.99

Alchemic Jousts – $4.49

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Akiba’s Beat – $15.99 ($19.99)

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed – $14.99 ($17.99)

Always Sometimes Monsters – $4.99

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $29.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $40.49

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $76.99

Cannon Brawl – $5.99

Chess Ultra – $7.79

Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $2.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past – $1.79 Assault Pack – $.74 Season Pass – $4.49 System Rift – $1.79 Tactical Pack – $.74

Disc Jam – $8.99

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year – $19.99

EA Sports NHL 18 – $17.99 Young Stars Deluxe – $49.99 Young Stars – $23.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $4.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 Icon – $49.99 Ronaldo – $39,99

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star – $27.99 ($31.99)

Fallout 4 -$20.09 GOTY Edition – $35.99 Automatron – $5.99 Contraptions Workshop – $2.99 Far Harbor – $14.99 Nuka-World – $11.99 Season Pass – $24.99 Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.99 Wasteland Workshop – $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $19.99

Homefront: The Revolution – $8.99 Expansion Pass – $7.49 Freedom Fighter – $9.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $11.89

Madden NFL 18 GOAT Super Bowl Edition – $17.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $29.99 Avenging Army Costume Pack – $5.99 Black Panther – $3.99 Black Widow – $3.99 Character Pass – $20.99 Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack – $8.39 Deluxe – $44.99 Monster Hunter – $3.99 Mystic Masters Costume Pass – $5.99 Premium Costume Pass – $20.99 Sigma – $3.99 Stone Seekers Costume Pack – $8.39 Venom – $3.99 Winter Soldier – $3.99 World Warriors Costume Pack – $5.99

MotoGP 17 – $24.99

NBA Live 18 – $7.49

Need for Speed Payback – $29.99 Deluxe – $39.99

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel – $11.99 ($14.99)

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – $14.99 ($17.99)

The Pure Bundle – $39.99

Pure Pool – $9.99

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – $26.79

Samurai Shodown V Special – $8.99

Senran Kagura Estival Versus – $27.99 ($31.99)

Skyforge Season Pass Season 3 – $39.99 Revenant Collector’s Edition Season Pass – $20.99

Space Hulk – $20.99

Space Hulk: Ascension – $24.49

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $13.99

The Escapists 2 -$15.99

The Sims 4 – $29.99 Bundle – $29.99 City Living – $23.99 Deluxe Party Edition – $35.99 Vampires – $11.99 Vintage Glamour Stuff – $5.99

Tiny Trax – $9.99

Tricky Towers – $4.49

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – $7.99 ($9.99)

Tumblestone – $7.49

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch – $25.99

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $7.99

White Noise 2 – $7.49 PlayStation 3 Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed – $9.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $24.99

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel – $11.99 ($14.99)

R-Type Dimensions – $2.99 PlayStation Vita Akiba’s Beat – $11.99 ($14.99)

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed – $9.99 ($11.99)

Fate/Extella – $20.99 ($23.99)

Samurai Shodown V Special – $8.99

Senran Kagura Estival Versus – $20.99 ($23.99) PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

