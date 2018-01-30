Destiny 2 Update 1.1.2 Adds Masterwork Armor, New Raid Armor Mods, Read the Patch Notes

Destiny 2 update 1.1.2 is here and it brings a number of big and long awaited changes to the game. In addition to the previously announced Masterwork armor and Raid armor mod additions, Bungie made a few sandbox updates that revised some perks and fixed some persistent issues. A lot of these smaller changes aren’t necessarily headline worthy, but they’ll do a lot to improve the quality of life for Destiny 2 players.

One of the most notable changes that may go overlooked is the reduction in experience required to get an Illuminated (Bright) Engram, now down to 120k from 160k. Bungie had previously stated that they were looking into the experience numbers after players grew angry with a hidden throttle in the game. This change appears to be finally balancing that back out.

Here are the Destiny 2 update 1.1.2 patch notes:

Destiny 2 Update 1.1.2 – The One About Armor Masterworks Armor Masterworks Legendary Armor now has a chance to drop as a Masterwork

Any non-Masterwork armor may be upgraded to Masterwork for five Masterwork Cores and 20 Legendary Shards

Upgrading to Masterwork may rework the stat of the armor

Masterwork armor grants 3% damage resistance while players are in a Super state for each Masterwork armor piece equipped

Masterwork armor can have a different stat package (Heavy, Light, or Restorative) from the base armor piece

Players may rework Masterwork armor to randomly assign one of the three base packages to the armor, allowing players to reroll the stat packages on their armor piece by piece

Reworking Masterwork armor requires one Masterwork Core and 10 Legendary Shards

Like weapons, armor Masterworks have a higher drop rate from Trials of the Nine and raid activities Raid Benedict 99-40 now has a rotating stock of armor and weapons available each week

To unlock these items for purchase, players must complete the corresponding activity that week

Raid encounters drop at least one armor or weapon item

Note: The Castellum and Reactor Escape encounters each drop one Legendary engram per week

Completing a Prestige version of a raid encounter prior to normal difficulty will drop both Prestige and normal rewards while also locking the weekly rewards for each activity

The last encounter of raid activities has a chance to drop a new Exotic Ghost, exclusive to the Leviathan

Raid armor has unique mods that only function within the Leviathan

Raid mods can be swapped at will for the cost of one raid token Existing raid armor already held in inventory will automatically have the option to equip mods

All raid encounters now have a chance to grant an Exotic reward Sandbox Prometheus Lens

Flame Refraction perk now generates ammo instead of pulling from reserves Increased base damage

Lucky Pants

Fixed an issue where the Illegally Modded Holster perk could provide infinite ammo

Ophideans Aspects Fixed an issue where the Cobra Totemic perk did not function properly when using weapons with the Quickdraw perk

I Am Alive

Revised perks on the Eater of Worlds Grenade Launcher to include a second trait perk: Moving Target Removed the Augmented Drum and High-Velocity Rounds perks

Fixed an issue where grenade projectiles could remain indefinitely after being hit by Telesto in the Crucible Activities Fixed an issue where warp gates did not always function when players were completing Heroic Mercury adventures

Revised the description for the Heroic adventure “De-Powered” modifier to correctly state that grenade damage is decreased when the modifier is active

Revised the description of Heroic Mercury adventures to properly state availability

Players may play up to three Heroic Mercury adventures on a given day Each Heroic adventure may be played once per twice-weekly reset

Heroic adventures are no longer automatically selected at weekly reset

Mercury challenges are now available during adventures

Fixed an issue where new characters created after the release of Curse of Osiris were not receiving the Flashpoint milestone

Fixed an issue where scannables for Faction Rallies were not properly appearing during Faction Rallies events

Trials of the Nine now properly shows requirements when the featured map requires Curse of Osiris ownership

Revised the Lost Sector reward throttle from 10 minutes to 5 minutes

Fixed an issue where players could no longer progress during the final encounter in the Tree of Probabilities Strike UI Fixed an issue where Ikora would display a waypoint in error

Players in social spaces receive a notification when their Postmaster Lost and Found is full

Chest waypoints now properly appear when using Scout Reports on Mercury

Colorblind settings now apply to elements of the Gauntlet encounter of the “Leviathan” raid

Armor offered by Brother Vance now displays mod slots when previewed in the vendor inventory

Fixed an issue where players would see incorrect level-up UI when leveling up alternate characters from levels 21 through 25

Auto Rifles now correctly display perks when players are previewing weapons within the Vault

Adjusted the display order of gear sockets (mods, shaders, etc.) in the Item Details screen to be more consistent

Increased the dismantle timer for Masterwork Cores

Masterwork Weapons and Armor now display a gold border when being viewed in the Postmaster Lost and Found

Crucible players will be properly notified when Power Ammo is acquired from the Cave area of Radiant Cliffs Rewards Reduced the amount of XP required to earn an Illuminated Engram from 160k to 120k

The Crossroads emblem correctly displays within Collections for players who have earned the emblem

Character models no longer flinch when spawning in to social spaces with spawn effects equipped

Updated the names of spawn effects to properly reflect their in-game appearance

Gold Spotlight Effect is now the Yellow Spotlight Effect Blue Class Sigil Effect is now the Purple Class Sigil Effect

The New Monarchy helmet ornament icon now displays the correct helmet

The New Monarchy cloak now displays the correct imagery for female Hunters

Fixed an issue where the Future War Cult gauntlets would display floating geometry

Gunsmith engrams correctly grant weapon foundry shaders once again

Fixed an issue where Three of Coins was not increasing chances for Exotic rewards when players were completing public events on Mercury

Heroic strike completions now have a greater chance of granting Exotic rewards

Fixed an issue where Curse of Osiris strikes were not properly granting Clan engrams when featured as a Nightfall activity

Arcite-99 will now offer Gunsmith Engrams to players who have reached level 20 but have not yet completed the Red War campaign Misc Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard price reduced from 350 to 250 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Crucible price reduced from 750 to 600 Bright Dust

Fixed an issue where Challenges were not appearing within Quickplay

Fixed an issue where Masterwork Cores and Mod Components were not being forwarded to the Postmaster Lost and Found

Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 could crash when players were changing emotes quickly

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with vendors after fast-traveling to a social space

Fixed an issue where the belt on Lucky Raspberry was not properly attached to the character model

Fixed an issue where some Sparrow contrails could obstruct player view

Fixed an issue where the Get Up and Sneaky emotes could not be in the player inventory at the same time

Cayde now properly acknowledges player accomplishments during Mercury Flashpoint weeks when granting the Flashpoint engram, rather than asking the player about the weather on Io

Fixed an issue where Zavala would display the wrong text when granting players rewards from the Heroic Strike milestone

Which changes are you most excited for in Destiny 2 update 1.1.2? What things do you want to see Bungie change or update in February’s patch?

