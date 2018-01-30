Minecraft PS4 Update 1.66 Adds Moana DLC, View Patch Notes

Minecraft PS4 update 1.66 is now available to download. It adds support for the Moana Character Pack DLC, and fixes some major bugs. That includes an issue where players were unable to place vines under torches.

Check out the Minecraft PS4 update 1.66 patch notes below:

Added Moana Character Pack.

Fixed MCCE-6589: Pistons of both types can’t move Cauldrons.

Fixed MCCE-6531: Placing a bed next to a cactus crashes the game.

Fixed MCCE-6376: Observer Blocks don’t detect some changes, like other powered Observers.

Fixed MCCE-6465: Unable to place vines under torches.

Fixed a bug where Animals are not running away when hit on Peaceful Difficulty.

Fixed a bug where Tamed Horses with no items equipped despawn after a Player leaves the area.

Fixed a bug that was reducing the Horizontal distance a Horse would travel when Jumping

Change to explosions so that TNT cannons in Mashup worlds work as they used to.

Fixed a bug where a block could not be moved while a sign was attached to it

Fixed a bug where a block could not be moved while a Banner was attached to it

Fixed a bug where Tripwire hooks on the sides of Pistons would drop when the Piston was extended/retracted.

Fixed a bug where Comparators would not register Chest and Trapped Chest size changes.

Fixed a bug where Rails and Torches couldn’t be placed on Glowstone, Sea Lanterns, Glass, or Ice.

Fixed a bug where Flowerpots, Doors, and Pumpkins couldn’t be placed on Glass.

Fixed a bug where Redstone, Levers, and Buttons couldn’t be placed on Pistons.

Fixed a bug that would allow players to Open Shulker Boxes while ‘Trust Players’ and ‘Can Open Containers’ options are disabled.

Enchantment Experience costs in Creative Mode now match Bedrock Edition

Pistons can now move small chests but only if the new position would have been valid for players to place a new chest.

