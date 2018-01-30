Wolfenstein 2 Update 1.07 Includes Freedom Chronicles Episode Two & Fixes

Bethesda announced that the Wolfenstein II update 1.07 is now available, and while it may not include any huge changes, the update does bring a variety of optimization and bug fixes into the world of Wolfenstein. Most importantly, however, is the fact that the update also includes the second installment of The Freedom Chronicles, a series of three DLC packs planned for the game.

As far as changes to the game go, update 1.07 will fine-tune some difficulty balancing and also include more prominent damage direction indicators, which should make it a bit easier to figure out where you’re getting hit from when in a firefight. In addition to the base game update, the latest DLC for The Freedom Chronicles is on its way. “The Diaries of Agent Silent Death” follows ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant as she infiltrates Nazi bunkers in California. You’ll even infiltrate well-known sets on the Tinseltown backlot, including the set of the popular game show, “German…Or Else!”

For more on the upcoming DLC, make sure to check out below:

You’ve blasted and rammed your way through the Nazi ranks as BJ Blazkowicz and Gunslinger Joe, now it’s time for a stealthier (though no less lethal) approach. In “The Diaries of Agent Silent Death” you’ll fight to unravel a sinister plot in the California offices of the Nazi propaganda film studio, Paragon Pictures. As former OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant (AKA Agent Silent Death), you’ll stalk, shoot and stab your enemies from the shadows.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now.