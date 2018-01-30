This Is the Police 2 Announced, Releasing This Year

THQ Nordic has announced today that a sequel to the acclaimed This Is the Police will be coming to both the PC and consoles later this year. The sequel will take place in Sherwood, a remote border town in the north. Sharpwood is a rough, cold place, and the town is filled with residents who all know we each other by name. However, smugglers, gangs, and other populists have made their way to the town, giving the police no choice but to crack down on crime.

The new sheriff on duty, Lilly Reed, not only has to maintain order and peace throughout the town, but also has to manage and delegate tasks to a police crew who isn’t used to receiving orders from a young woman. Much like the original game, This Is the Police 2 will retain its mix of adventure and management genres, and aim to strengthen both the strategic and tactical parts of the series.

For more information on This Is the Police 2, check out below:

Just like the first game, This Is the Police 2 is a mixture of adventure and management genres, and this time it enjoys further unexpected mechanics that will strengthen both the strategic and tactical parts of the game. It won’t be enough just managing the equipment of your policemen and keeping in mind their individual skills. Every challenge requires the player’s direct participation, and the outcomes will depend on every decision you make. Now your subordinates aren’t just some resource; they are living people with their own strengths, weaknesses, fears and prejudices, and you’ll have to reckon with all these things in order to survive.

This Is the Police 2 will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.