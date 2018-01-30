Learn More About Yakuza 6’s Clan Creator Minigame

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is different in many ways from past games in the series, and one of them is the new Clan Creator minigame. It has Kiryu battling against gangs ran by New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars, and it’s a surprisingly in-depth strategy game. SEGA just released a video showing the new mode off, so you can get a great look at it.

Here’s the official description, which teases that a character code is in the video:

Rule the streets of Kamurocho and Onomichi in the Yakuza 6 Clan Creator Minigame. Put together the strongest team possible in hopes of conquering territories. Watch closely, you might spot a clan creator code.

Check out the Yakuza 6 Clan Creator trailer below:

For more on the upcoming title, check out our Yakuza 6 import review. Here’s what I had to say about the action game:

Thankfully, the new characters are all very likable, and the mystery of who fathered Haruka’s child is a fun one to figure out. Heck, it even comes with some life lessons to use protection! Much like how the story is more focused than previous entries, so are the locations. While Yakuza 5 had many new locations to explore, the entire game only takes place in the already explored grounds of Kamurocho and Hiroshima. Both areas are filled with quests and interesting things to do, though, so while it’s a slight step backwards in scale, not much is lost. While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza‘s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6: Song of Life, it ultimately works since this is Kiryu’s story. As such, the final chapters of his story are a much more focused and grounded story than ever before. That’s not to say that things don’t occasionally get ridiculous, but it reminds me more of Yakuza 3 in both its scope and heart. Overall, it’s a story of personal growth, and one that allows Kiryu to say his goodbyes.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is set to release in North America and Europe on March 20, 2018.