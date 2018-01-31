February 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Knack, Rime

Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus free games for February 2018 will include Knack, Rime, and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in February. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on February 6, so players still have time to redeem games like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Batman: The Telltale Series, Starblood Arena, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on February 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on February 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem January’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the February 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]