PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Slideshow

February 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Knack, Rime

January 31, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

February 2017 PlayStation plus free games

Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus free games for February 2018 will include KnackRime, and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in February. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on February 6, so players still have time to redeem games like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Batman: The Telltale SeriesStarblood ArenaThe Book of Unwritten Tales 2Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on February 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe

These titles will become available on February 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem January’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the February 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Tags:
VR Roguelike The Persistence Launching in July for PlayStation VR
Capcom Financial Results Reveal Net Sales Down, but Income Up
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.