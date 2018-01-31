Capcom Financial Results Reveal Net Sales Down, but Income Up

As the new year begins to get fully underway, companies are beginning to share their sales for most of 2017. Earlier today, Capcom released their financial results for the nine months spanning from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and while the company has reported that operating income saw a sharp rise, net sales were actually down.

According to the company, net sales decreased to 47,740 million yen, which is down a whopping 10.8% year-over-year. On the other hand, operating income has increased to 7,009 million yen, which is up 36.9% year-over-year. Ordinary income is also up 71.2%, so it wasn’t a totally bad year for the company despite the less than expected net sales.

Speaking on the decreased net sales, Capcom attributed the cause to revising a new product launch schedule in their Amusement Equipment business. The company also revealed that their core Digital Contents business is what helped lead the company to such a strong close of the year. Titles like Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) Nintendo Switch Ver. all performed strongly, whereas sales of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite weren’t as good as the company as hoping. However, Capcom did note that the fourth quarter of the fiscal year should end strongly thanks to the release of Monster Hunter: World and it’s ridiculously great sales numbers over its launch.

There’s tons of other information to glance at if you want to take a look for yourself, but it is good to know that despite the total net sales being down, games like Resident Evil 7 still sold well enough to make Capcom take notice.

[Source: Capcom]