Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wing Diver The Shooter Import Guide

Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter is a spin-off of the popular Earth Defense Force series that draws inspiration and content from Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair. Although this entry is a single-player vertically-scrolling shoot-em-up, it retains much of EDF’s charm and addictive grinding mechanics. Our Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wing Diver The Shooter import guide will teach you how to buy the game, navigate its menus, and all the strategies you need to save the earth from devastation.

Index:

Page One: Story and How to Buy

Page Two: Gameplay Tips & How to Play

Page Three: Missions & Walkthrough

Page Four: Weapons and Enemies

Page Five: Navigating Menus

Page Six: Trophies

How to Buy Wing Diver the Shooter

Wing Diver the Shooter is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and currently available only in the Japanese PlayStation Network Store (here’s how you can create a Japanese PSN account), although an eventual worldwide release is possible. It sells for 2,980 Yen (~$30) and takes up 1.64 GB of space.

You can import Wing Diver the Shooter and play it on PlayStation 4 consoles from any region by creating a Japanese PlayStation Network account, buying a 3,000 Yen PSN code, and purchasing the game from the Japanese PlayStation Store. Play-Asia sells Japanese PSN codes.

Story

Several months after the return invasion of the Ravagers…

The Earth Defense Force has developed a new flight unit for Wing Diver soldiers. Unlike conventional flight units, it allows continuous flight capabilities and enables emergency weapon charges without falling to the ground.

While the renowned Pale Team of Wing Divers finalizes testing of the new flight unit, a surprise attack occurs.

The Earth Defense Force has sent most of its troops out in preparation for an attack on the enemy mothership. Suddenly, a gigantic Ravager monster appears in close proximity to the EDF base!

A skeleton crew of EDF base defense troops has no choice but to muster their strength and fight to eliminate the gigantic invader.

Head on over to Page Two to learn about Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter gameplay.



