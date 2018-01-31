Grand Theft Auto V Was the Highest Earning Digital Game of 2017

According to a new report released today, interactive entertainment, including games and much of the media surrounding it, have generated more than $100 billion in revenues last year, a ridiculous number that shows just how far the gaming industry has come.

The 2017 Year in Review Report by SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz) is out now, and reports that gaming video content has generated #3.2 billion, with VR and AR combining to make $4 billion, and sports coming in with a cool $756 million. In total, the industry saw revenues of $108.4 billion in 2017, showing just how much of an impact the video game world is having as the years go by.

As far as individual games go, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds unsurprisingly was the biggest breakout success of the year, managing to generate $712 million in its first eight months. That number is responsible for 12% of all premium PC revenue for the year and nearly doubled how much Overwatch – $382 million – generated.

Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto was the most lucrative game of 2017 despite being almost five years old. The title generated $521 million, which is good enough to just barely edge out runner-up Call of Duty: WWII, which came in at $512 million. However, three of the top 10 games of the year were Call of Duty titles, with WWII, Black Ops III, and Infinite Warfare bringing in a combined $951 million.

For a look at the top 10 highest earning digital console games by revenue for 2017, make sure to check out the list below:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 17 Destiny 2 FIFA 18 Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

For more information on what the SuperData report revealed for the gaming industry, make sure to check out the full dissection of it by GamesIndustry.biz.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]