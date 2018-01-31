Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor Combine for Gear Pack

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Origins and have had a craving for some Ubisoft crossover gear, then the company has something for you. In a new trailer released today, the developers have revealed that For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will be teaming up for a new downloadable pack that offers some fashionable and dangerous weapons for players to use in their play through.

According to the trailer (above), the crossover pack will include a bunch of new weapons, including:

Sahalin Axe (Legendary Heavy Blade)

Tempest Blade (Legendary Regular Sword)

Imelda Shield (Legendary Shield)

Ippei Blade (Legendary Regular Sword)

All of the weapons seem to be themed around the various classes found in For Honor, with the Ippei Blade looking eerily similar to something a Samurai would use. No wording on the price point for the pack, but players can hop into Assassin’s Creed Origins now and check out the pack.

In other news, Ubisoft announced the release dates for both of the story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Check out more information on that below:

According to Ubisoft, The Hidden Ones DLC will increase the games level cap to 45, allowing players to continue upgrading and customizing their character. Players will also have access to four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts, and multiple new weapons to play with. The Hidden Ones can be purchased separately for $9.99, and will also be available to all season pass owners. Along with the release date of the games first downloadable content, Ubisoft has also announced that the second DLC storyline, The Curse of the Pharaohs, will release on March 6, 2018, and offer players the ability to travel to Thebes to investigate an ancient curse that is plaguing the region. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap to 55 while also introducing new outfits and gear that is themed around classic Egyptian mythology into the game. As is the case with The Hidden Ones, this DLC will also be available to all season pass owners, but can also be purchased separately for $19.99.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available.