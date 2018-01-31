Codemasters’ Arcade Racer Onrush Set to Release in June

During Sony’s Paris Games Week 2017 press conference, developer Codemasters announced a new racing game called Onrush. Unlike a lot of the developer’s racing titles, this isn’t a simulation title; instead it’s an arcade game. We now have a release date for the title that is headed by former Driveclub and MotorStorm developers, as Codemasters revealed that it will release June 5, 2018.

Here’s how Codemasters describes the upcoming arcade racer:

It’s been too long since there was an awesome, all-out arcade racing game! It’s great that there’s so much choice for those of you who love choosing tyres and tweaking set-ups, but what happened to the love for physics-defying, fast-paced, all-action racing? ONRUSH is a brand new game that celebrates everything you loved about the iconic arcade titles of yesteryear, but in a visually stunning, phenomenally fun and fresh take on what it means to race.

They also revealed the game’s PS4 deluxe edition, which includes “eight exclusive vehicle designs, a deluxe crashtag, two unique tombstones, a special vortex buggy and eight console exclusive designs.” Check it out below:

For more on Codemasters’ most recent racing title, check out our F1 2017 review. Here’s what I had to say about the racing title:

F1 2017 is a content rich experience, but sadly it can be more difficult to get into than it should be. The in-game tutorials are absolute rubbish, and consist merely as videos that barely scrape the surface of the game’s depth. Throw in a career mode that surfaces a gigantic skill tree early on, and the in-depth sections of F1 can be downright scary to a newcomer. That’s something Codemasters will have to address in the future, as simply getting a solid start in a race can be difficult for new players. While not the most novice-friendly racing game, those who put the hours into Codemasters’ latest F1 title will find it a worthwhile endeavor. The on-track action is great, and the level of customization is rarely seen even in other simulations. Unfortunately, a lot of the finer racing concepts aren’t introduced well and the gigantic R&D tree can be overwhelming when first seen during the career mode. If players can get past that, they’ll have a blast.

OnRush is set to release on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.