NBA 2K18 Update 1.09 Out Now, View Patch Notes

NBA 2K18 update 1.09 is available now, and there’s not all that much to say about it. All the latest update does is add support for the upcoming NBA 2K League Combine. There are no gameplay changes to report.

Check out the official NBA 2K18 update 1.09 patch notes below:

Today’s #NBA2K18 Patch Update 1.09 is exclusively support for the upcoming @NBA2KLeague Combine — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) January 31, 2018

For even more on 2K’s basketball sim, check out our NBA 2K18 review. Here’s what I had to say about the game when it released last year:

One’s enjoyment of NBA 2K18 will ultimately come down to what they want out of a basketball title. If you just want to play franchise mode and relive some great NBA games as exhibitions then you’ll be thrilled. There simply isn’t a better playing basketball game on the market, and as much as an improvement NBA Live is upon its predecessors it can’t top 2K18 from a strictly mechanical standpoint. If you enjoy taking a created character through a career, and watching them develop, though, you’ll likely wind up being disappointed. This feels like a step backwards. You’ll also likely feel gross after being tempted to purchase virtual currency for the 50th time. Sure, it’s all optional, but when nearly everything is tied to it, and progression grinds to a halt, it stops being simply an”easier” way to progress. Instead, it’s the preferred method, and one that 2K is expecting players to use if they’re serious about playing. It’s a really damning state of the industry that I’m feeling pushed away from a game that I really enjoy playing due to a poorly executed business model. Rarely have I had as many conflicting feelings about a game as much as I do with NBA 2K18. So much about the basketball sim is top-notch, but there are also so many elements that make me want to put it down and never touch it again. From gross business decisions that get in the way of enjoying modes to adding so many elements that get in the way of simply enjoying the on-court action, it winds up being its own worst enemy. Those who just want a solid basketball game to play exhibition matches won’t find anything better, but the rest of the package winds up stepping on its own feet all too often.

