Rocket League February Update Goes Live Next Week

Today, the folks at Psyonix have not only revealed the upcoming February update to Rocket League, but they have also announced that they will be testing out a new schedule for releasing updates into the game. The alternating schedule, as they’re calling it, will allow the developers to update on a more frequent and regular cycle, and guarantee players won’t have to wait too long in between Competitive Seasons.

With that in mind, Pysonix has released a roadmap of sorts to try and map out what updates will be coming in the following months. Starting in February, players can expect Competitive Season 7 to begin, a new crate to join the game, and some new Fan Rewards. The Tournaments beta will also go live in February, although there isn’t much information as to how that will work just yet. According to Psyonix, the February update for Rocket League will launch on February 7.

When it comes to the rest of the year, there’s a ton of updates planned, so make sure to check out below for the full timeline:

MARCH New Licensed Premium DLC

Spring Event SPRING (MARCH-APRIL) Spring Feature Update Tournaments Play against other players in bracketed, single elimination tournaments Quality of Life Updates Item Stacking Better Item Filtering, Searching, and Sorting Equip to Blue/Orange Team for Painted Car Bodies New and Expanded Options Packet Send/Receive Rate and Bandwidth Limits “Team Quick Chat Only” Disable “One Minute Remaining”, etc. messages Connection Quality Info See notifications for Packet Loss, Latency Variance, and Server Performance in-game Will help us and the community better differentiate between “server issues” and connection problems Switch Performance & Visual Quality Updates Performance Mode – 900p (Docked) / 720p (Handheld) @ 60 FPS with infrequent dynamic resolution scaling Quality Mode – Native 1080p (Docked) / 720p (Handheld) @ 30 FPS with added visual effects

APRIL AND BEYOND Once we’re past the Tournaments release we’ll begin talking more about our roadmap for the summer and beyond with posts like these every few months. As a quick reminder, here are some of the features that are still being developed for 2018 release: Cross-Platform Parties Party up and matchmake with players from other (participating) platforms

Progression Updates Make XP relevant again Earn Decryptors through play New Banners, Titles, and other rewards for reaching high levels

New Arenas

New Features

Xbox One X – We are now targeting Xbox One X support for late 2018

Rocket League is available now.

[Source: Rocket League]