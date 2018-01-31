Two New DualShock 4 Controller Colors Announced

Earlier today, Sony announced that two new DualShock 4 variants would be getting added to the rotation of possible colors for the PlayStation 4 controllers. New Midnight Blue and Steel Black color ways will be hitting store shelves in just a few weeks, according to Steve Schwartz, the Product Marketing Manager for Platform Marketing (via PlayStation Blog).

While Sony usually opts to go for more bright colors, it seems like the two additions this time offer more sleek, toned down options for players. Both colors almost seem metallic and are designed with players who play games deep into the night. As is the case with most DualShock 4 controllers, they will be available at retailers in the U.S. and Canada for $64.99 while supplies last. Players who truly them can preorder them over at the PlayStation website.

For more on the new controllers, check out below:

What do you think of the new additions? Will you be picking either up? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]