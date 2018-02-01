Dragon Ball FighterZ Has Shipped 2 Million Copies Worldwide

Bandai Namco Entertainment has today made an announcement that the long-anticipated Dragon Ball fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has shipped 2 million copies worldwide. This amount includes sales from the digital version.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, a console game software published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., has reached a total shipment of 2 million copies worldwide (including digital sales). This is a real Dragon Ball fighting game specialized in battles with 2.5D presentations. The development is being handled by Arc System Works Co., Ltd. which has also worked on many 2D fighting games. With a variation of camera works from 3D model presentations, we are able to make high-detailed effects and presentations unique to Dragon Ball that surpass past 2D fighting games, realizing a brand-new Dragon Ball fighting game with 2.5D. Furthermore, this fighting game employs a 3-on-3 team battle system where players can freely form their own teams, and it also has a high strategic value where the key is to figure out teams with good character synergy such as character switching in battles, assist moves, and simultaneous finisher moves from 3 people. It has received very high reverberations from fans of Dragon Ball and fighting games both inside and outside the country, which leads to this shipment amount. As a new genre “real fighting game” in the Dragon Ball series, this title will be enjoyed by not only fans of fighting games but also all fans of Dragon Ball around the world, so please look forward to future developments of this game.

Bandai Namco has also published a digest trailer of Dragon Ball FighterZ in Japanese to mark the game’s release in Japan, which you can watch at the top of this article. Although this game has been released in America, Europe, and Southeast Asia on January 26, it is just being released in Japan and East Asia today on February 1.

In this trailer, they announced that the Anime Song & BGM pack DLC will be sold on February 6. Those who purchased the same DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will get a discount for this DLC until March 2018.

[Source: Bandai Namco]